Los momentos por los que recordaremos el juicio de García Luna

A protester stands outside US Courthouse with a sign reading, "Garcia Luna make amends for your mistake and do not cover for anyone. Calderon did know," during jury selection ahead of the trial of former Mexican Secretary of Public Security Genaro Garcia Luna, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, on January 17, 2023. - Garcia Luna, a once-powerful Mexican government minister who oversaw his country's war on drug trafficking goes on trial in New York, on January 17, charged with facilitating the smuggling of narcotics. He is accused of taking huge bribes to allow the notorious Sinaloa cartel to smuggle cocaine when he was in office during Felipe Calderon's 2006-2012 presidency. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)

(ED JONES/AFP)