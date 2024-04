Ecuadorian police special forces attempt to enter the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest Ecuador's former Vice President Jorge Glas, on April 5, 2024. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ordered on April 5, 2024 the "suspension" of relations with Ecuador after Ecuadorian police raided the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest former vice president Jorge Glas, who had received refuge. (Photo by ALBERTO SUAREZ / AFP)

(ALBERTO SUAREZ/AFP)