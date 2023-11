Fotos del Nevado de Toluca, Popocatépetl e Iztaccíhuatl hoy llenos de nieve

The Popocatepetl Volcano in Mexico is covered in snow and is being photographed during sunrise in Mexico City. The humidity brought by the subtropical jet stream is increasing the chances of sleet and/or snow on mountain peaks above 4,200 meters, including the Popocatepetl Volcano, the Iztaccihuatl Volcano, and the Nevado de Toluca, as forecasted by the National Meteorological Service. (Photo by Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto) (Photo by Gerardo Vieyra / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)

