Crónica: Atlacomulco, el fin de una era y dinastía priista

Two women walk through a street of the Lomas de Tepeolulco neighborhood in Tlalnepantla de Baz municipality, Mexico on May 22, 2023. The central State of Mexico, the most populous in the country with 16.9 million inhabitants, will elect a new governor next Sunday, a decision that could tip the balance more in favor of the leftist ruling party in the 2024 presidential elections. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP)

