Segundo piso en Calzada de Tlalpan divide opiniones sobre viabilidad funcional y financiera

Have you heard the news? ¡Arriba! is back on the High Line on August 15! 💃



📆: Thursday, August 15, 6 – 9pm

📍: On the High Line at 14th Street

🎟️: FREE | Learn more & RSVP at https://t.co/m26yMocuLK pic.twitter.com/o86BRZOTax