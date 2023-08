¿Dónde se encuentra el Huracán Hilary? Sigue su trayectoria en vivo

This image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Hilary off the coast of Mexico on August 18, 2023, at 12:40:20UTC. Hilary strengthened into a Category Four hurricane on August 18 and was expected to further intensify before approaching Mexico's Baja California Peninsula over the weekend, forecasters said. Hilary was packing maximum sustained winds of about 140 miles (225kmss) an hour, according to the US National Hurricane Center. (Photo by Handout / NOAA/RAMMB / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

